Goa CM clears air on plastic rice, says producing it will be costlier than real rice

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday cleared air on supply of ‘plastic rice’, stating “it would be costlier to create plastic rice, than to produce real rice.”

With the incident of Civil Supplies Department, which supplies rice infested with maggots, mites and fungus to ration card holders of the coastal state, there was a rumour that even plastic rice was supplied to some fair price shops. However, after checking the godowns by the Food and Drug Administration, government has refuted the allegation of plastic rice being supplied.

“We have checked the rice. It is not made of plastic. It can’t be of plastic. Hence one who ‘speaks’ should speak responsibly and those who ‘write’ should verify before writing. Because it creates confusion in the minds of people. In fact, it would be costlier to create plastic rice, than to produce real rice,” Sawant speaking to reporters said.

He has refuted allegations that ‘plastic’ rice was being supplied through fair price shops.

Sawant also said that it is false propaganda and hence confusions should not be created.

Sawant said that what was referred to as plastic rice was actually ‘fortified rice’.

“It is approved by the Food Corporation of India and only then supplied through the public distribution system,” Sawant said.

Civil Supplies Minister Ravi Naik has said that action will be taken against officers responsible for supply of spoiled rice.

Naik also refuted the allegation of plastic rice being supplied to people. “Does anyone ever eat plastic”, he questioned.

The opposition parties in Goa have targeted the BJP government over the issue, alleging it has failed to give quality rice to the public.

