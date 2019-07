Panaji, July 20 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condoled the death of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who died of cardiac arrest on Saturday.

“Saddened by the passing away of former CM of Delhi Sheila Dikhsit ji. May condolences to her family, friends and supporters,” Sawant tweeted.

Dikshit, a three-time Chief Minister and presently Delhi Congress chief, was 81.

–IANS

