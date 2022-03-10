INDIA

Goa CM, Dy CM trailing Congress rivals (Ld)

By NewsWire
0
14

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar are trailing in their respective constituencies.

Sawant is trailing his Congress rival Dharmesh Saglani by 436 votes at the end of the first round of counting in the constituency of Sanquelim in South Goa.

Kavlekar is trailing his Congress rival Altone D’Costa by 1,422 votes in the Quepem Assembly constituency.

Late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar, who is contesting as an independent, is also trailing to the BJP’s Atanasio Monserrate in the Panaji assembly seat.

BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade continued to express confidence that the party would win a “clear majority” when the results are finally declared.

20220310-095002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.