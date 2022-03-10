Goa CM, Dy CM trailing Congress rivals (Ld)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar are trailing in their respective constituencies.

Sawant is trailing his Congress rival Dharmesh Saglani by 436 votes at the end of the first round of counting in the constituency of Sanquelim in South Goa.

Kavlekar is trailing his Congress rival Altone D’Costa by 1,422 votes in the Quepem Assembly constituency.

Late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar, who is contesting as an independent, is also trailing to the BJP’s Atanasio Monserrate in the Panaji assembly seat.

BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade continued to express confidence that the party would win a “clear majority” when the results are finally declared.

