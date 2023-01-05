The Trinamool Congress Goa unit on Thursday said that ‘agitation’ is the only option to save Mhadei water from getting diverted as the state government has “failed” on all aspects.

The Trinamool Congress delegation called on Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai and submitted a memorandum to the Governor with regard to “protecting” river Mhadei.

After meeting governor, Trinamool Congress convener Samil Volvoikar told reporters that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should step down as he has “failed” to resolve the issue.

“He is head of the state, if he can’t save Mhadei then he should step down,” Volvoikar said.

According to leader Volvoikar, Chief Minister Sawant was aware about the process of new DPR, and by taking him in confidence, the Central government has approved it. “Without that, it can’t happen,” he said.

“We have discussed with the governor over the issue and we have told him how Goa will suffer if water is diverted. Agitation is the only option. We have started with staging agitation from Wednesday as Mhadei is our mother. If we fail to protect Mhadei, then Goa will suffer, hence there is need to intensify the agitation,” he said.

He said that there will be serious implications for the state if the water is diverted. Hence, “we need to start a movement. Our nature and ecology will suffer if the water is diverted,” Volvoikar claimed.

The Union government had given approval to Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Karnataka for the disputed Kalsa-Bhanduri dam project over river Mhadei.

