Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress on Saturday ridiculed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stating that he follows his ‘Aakaa’ (Boss) Prime Minister Narendra Modi for self-propagation.

While addressing a press conference, GPMC President Beena Naik said that the BJP government is trying to self-propagate by implementing “Mukhyamantri Gurudakshina Yojana”, where in educational institutions have been asked to open saving accounts in Axis bank, which earlier was with nationalised banks.

“Is this decision taken by the government to please any banker wife of a BJP leader holding post in Axis bank? or how suddenly the old tradition is changed and the government puts its full faith in the private sector bank,” Beena Naik questioned.

Naik said that ‘Mukhyamantri Gurudakshina Yojana’, which is implemented for grant-in aid schools, wherein their salaries would be processed in online mode through Axis bank is wrong to shift from nationalised bank to private sector bank.

“BJP’s double engine government is a self-propagate government, who used a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Covid vaccination certificate. Now Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is following his ‘Aakaa’, that is prime minister, by naming it as ‘Mukhyamantri Gurudakshina Yojana’. In Congress tenure we never did such things,” she said.

“Why is the government changing the present setup of disbursing salaries from nationalized banks to private sector banks. The nation has witnessed how 28 persons have looted banks of India. This government has done nothing to book them. More than ten thousand crores are looted,” she pointed out.

“During Vedic period Gurudakshina was given by Eklavya to Drondacharya. It was given by respect. But here there are many cases pending of teachers, which are not resolved, then how can you call this as Guru Dakshina,” Beena Naik questioned.

“Is the salary paid from the pockets of the Chief Minister to name scheme after him) or from state coffers (revenue). It should be called ‘ ‘Lok Dakshana” and not Mukhyamantri Guru Dakshina,” She said.

“What hidden plan does the government have after this scheme? Are they trying to campaign for the next election using photos of their leaders,” she questioned.

She also pointed out that while opening a savings account in a nationalized bank only Rs 1500 is charged, which includes Rs 500 for insurance, while private banks charge Rs 5000. “If account holders fail to maintain Rs 5000 on their account then they will be fined for that,” she said.

Naik demanded that the government not change the present setup by shifting accounts to private banks from nationalised banks.

20230506-154404