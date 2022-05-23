Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that he has requested the Union Finance Ministry to give respite in export tariffs on new iron ore and consider retaining the erstwhile tariff.

The central government on Saturday had announced that export tariffs on new iron ores and concentrates would be raised to 50 per cent from 30 per cent. Also duties on pellets would be hiked to 45 per cent from zero.

“I met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi. We discussed the mining export duty and requested to maintain the erstwhile tariffs,” Sawant told reporters, after landing in Goa from Delhi.

