INDIA

Goa CM habitual liar, Mhadei Tribunal was formed by Manmohan Singh: Cong

NewsWire
0
0

Alleging that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is a habitual liar, Congress in Goa has said that Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal was formed by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his tenure in 2010 and not by former.

“Habitual liar Pramod Sawant now claims that Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal was formed during his term as Chief Minister of Goa. The reality is that it was notified by the then Congress Government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in November 2010,” Congress General Secretary Adv. Shriniwas Khalap said.

He was reacting to the statement allegedly made by the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday that all major policy decisions including formation of Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal was taken during his tenure.

“It is only after the BJP Government came to power in Goa in 2012 and at the Centre in 2014, the murder of our lifeline Mhadei has happened,” Khalap said, adding why he failed to take credit of approval given to Detailed Project Report of Kalsa-Bhanduri.

“Congress Party has always fought for Mhadei. We protested in all the Talukas in Goa as well as at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the decisions of BJP Governments at Centre, Karnataka and Goa. We protested at Raj Bhavan, IFFI Inaugural Ceremony and various other occasions to save our lifeline Mother Mhadei,” said Khalap.

“Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met the all-party delegation from Goa and listened to our request and constituted the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal. Unfortunately, the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not find time in the last nine years to meet the Goan delegation on the Mhadei issue,” Khalap pointed out.

Goa and Karnataka are currently battling out a dispute over the Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project across the water of Mhadei river at a central tribunal.

20230515-162201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Salman Khurshid insulted Sanatan Dharma by comparing Rahul with Lord Ram:...

    Centre hikes coarse grains MSP to encourage crop diversification, millets favoured

    She remains The Taj

    Hyderabad police conduct cordon and search operation for overstaying foreigners