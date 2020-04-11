Goa CM hints at restart of some industries after April 14

Panaji, April 11 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant here on Saturday hinted at relaxations to some industries to revive economic activity after April 14, and announced resumption of work at government offices from Wednesday.

Sawant, however, said the state government would await the Centre’s decision, expected to be announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the 21-day lockdown period would end on April 14.

“From April 15, the government offices may start in Goa. I urge government servants to sanitise their offices, before they are formally opened for the government business,” Sawant said, hours after attending a Chief Ministers’ meeting through video link with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Prime Minister may address the country tomorrow (Sunday) or day after. All the Chief Ministers called for a uniform set of guidelines. I feel by Monday, the central guidelines for the next 15 days (post-lockdown) will be announced,” he said.

Sawant said Goa’s borders would be under lockdown, but some industries, including agriculture, food and pharma, would allowed to open to spur economic activity, which has taken a hit on account of the lockdown.

“I feel economic activity should begin. Agriculture will be given priority. Pharma, food industry should be started, but no labour will be allowed to enter from other states. Our decision will be based on the central government guidelines, as and when announced,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister urged private hospitals as well as clinics to start OPDs, saying OPDs at the goverment health facilities would start functioning from Monday. “All government OPDs has been shut. From Monday, these OPDs will be opened, but people should not rush. I request private hospitals and doctors to start OPDs with adequate precautions,” Sawant said.

Despite an advisory from the Indian Medical Association, most private practitioners and hospitals shut their OPDs for fear of Covid-19 transmission.

Sawant said the state government was contemplating to make wearing of masks compulsory in public places.

The Goa government on Saturday lifted ban on supply of chicken and mutton from other states, barring Karnataka and Kerala, which have reported bird flu scares in recent times.

