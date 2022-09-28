Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday visited Ambala in Haryana and felicitated Charanjeet Kaur in honour of her husband Sardar Karnail Singh, who attained martyrdom at Patradevi-Goa on 15th August 1955 while fighting against the Portuguese for Goa’s liberation.

Sawant presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Kaur on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and 60 years of Goa’s Liberation.

“Goa is eternally indebted to the Satyagrahis, freedom fighters and their families who dedicated their lives and laid down their lives for the Liberation of Goa,” Sawant said.

Sawant, during last Independence Day, had felicitated the families of martyrs and given them a ‘Certificate of Honour’ for the martyrs sacrifice in liberating Goa.

About 30 martyrs from more than 20 states and 41 from Goa, had participated in a ‘Satyaghraha’ held on 15 August 1955 during the struggle to liberate Goa.

“These freedom fighters who came from other states along with our Goans put pressure on then central government and hence ‘Operation Vijay’ was launched, which gave us freedom,” Sawant had said earlier.

“We can’t forget the sacrifice of these freedom fighters who came to Goa to fight against the Portuguese and around 30 of them were shot dead by the Portuguese,” Sawant had said.

At a young age Sardar Karnail Singh was inspired by Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Udham Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and Lala Lajpat Rai.

According to historians, Sardar Karnail Singh during schooling recited revolutionary songs in his village and used to stage skits on great Indian martyrs and also gave revolutionary speeches.

To liberate Goa from Portuguese colonial rule, a Goa Vimochan Sahayak Samiti was founded in Pune in 1955, wherein it gave a clarion call to all Indians to participate in Goa’s freedom struggle. Sardar Karnail Singh then joined Goa’s freedom movement and enrolled himself as a Satyagrahi to liberate Goa.

