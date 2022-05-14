Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday held meeting with Chairman of Tata Sons Group N. Chandrasekharan and others to boost investment in Goa.

Noel Tata, other top CEO’s and office bearers of Goa State Industries Association were present.

Sawant during the meet discussed opportunities in all the sector’s including Information Technology (IT), Aviation manufacturing, Retail, Hospitality, Training centre’s for hospitality and soft skills.

“Goa possesses immense potential in industry development and employment generation. Investment by industry conglomerates like Tata Sons shall offer great opportunities for Goa,” Sawant tweeted.

Goan youths from IT sector search jobs in Bengaluru and Pune, due to less scope in the state.

20220515-011315