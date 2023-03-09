INDIA

Goa CM orders FIRs against those lighting fires in forests

NewsWire
0
1

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday directed government officials to register FIRs against those miscreants, who light fire in forest areas intentionally.

Sawant on Tuesday held a high-level meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority and had ordered a thorough investigation into the forest fire that spread in the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary since the last six days.

Apart from fire in Mhadei wildlife sanctuary, fire incidents from other places of the coastal state have also been reported.

“Fire incidents are taking place at various places. I have instructed officials to register an FIR against those who lit fire intentionally. We will not tolerate such cases,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that along with forest officials, police and fire personnel are keeping a strict vigil on such incidents.

“We will take strict action. Monitoring of the situation is going on,” Sawant said.

The state government has taken the help of the Navy and succeeded in controlling the fire in some areas.

“People who lit fire in their cashew plantation to clean the areas should stop such practices, else we will take action against them. Action would be taken against forest guards if they are found negligent in carrying out their duties. A thorough investigation in connection with such cases will be conducted. We will not tolerate loss of forest,” the Chief Minister added.

Sources informed that the forest department is yet to assess the loss due to fire incidents and instead have focussed on controlling the fire.

20230309-145403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chinese FM meets Doval, Jaishankar in Delhi (Ld)

    Two groups of students clash in Noida university

    Night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from Wed night, face masks must

    Congress to bring no-confidence motion against Shivraj govt