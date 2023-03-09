Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday directed government officials to register FIRs against those miscreants, who light fire in forest areas intentionally.

Sawant on Tuesday held a high-level meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority and had ordered a thorough investigation into the forest fire that spread in the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary since the last six days.

Apart from fire in Mhadei wildlife sanctuary, fire incidents from other places of the coastal state have also been reported.

“Fire incidents are taking place at various places. I have instructed officials to register an FIR against those who lit fire intentionally. We will not tolerate such cases,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that along with forest officials, police and fire personnel are keeping a strict vigil on such incidents.

“We will take strict action. Monitoring of the situation is going on,” Sawant said.

The state government has taken the help of the Navy and succeeded in controlling the fire in some areas.

“People who lit fire in their cashew plantation to clean the areas should stop such practices, else we will take action against them. Action would be taken against forest guards if they are found negligent in carrying out their duties. A thorough investigation in connection with such cases will be conducted. We will not tolerate loss of forest,” the Chief Minister added.

Sources informed that the forest department is yet to assess the loss due to fire incidents and instead have focussed on controlling the fire.

20230309-145403