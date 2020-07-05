Goa CM remembers ‘political guru’ Parrikar on Guru Purnima

Panaji, July 5 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, here on Sunday, offered his respects to his “political guru” former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant offered greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Guru Purnima. “Whether it’s my mother or father or my gurus in the life and my political guru Manohar Parrikar, I salute them,” Sawant said.

Sawant succeeded Parrikar as the Chief Minister after the latter died in March 2019.

The Chief Minister also offered greetings to the teachers. “I salute all the teachers in the state teaching in primary, pre-primary schools, colleges and other institutions,” Sawant said.

