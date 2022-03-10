Goa CM Sawant trailing Cong rival Dharmesh Saglani by 436 votes

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is trailing his Congress rival Dharmesh Saglani by 436 votes at the end of the first round of counting in the constituency of Sanquelim in South Goa.

Former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar, who is contesting as an independent is also trailing to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Atanasio Monserrate for the contest for the Panaji Assembly seat.

BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade continued to express confidence that the BJP would win a “clear majority” when the results are finally declared.

