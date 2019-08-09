Goa CM signs MoU for business ties with Russian province

Panaji, Aug 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday signed and exchanged a memorandum of understanding for business cooperation with Governor of Russian province of Kamchatka, Vladimir Ilyukhin, at Vladivostok, Russia.

Sawant is in Russia, as part of a 150-member-strong Indian delegation led by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, which includes Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

“Today in Vladivostok, Russia, chaired a sectoral session on minerals, metals, rare-earths and fisheries with business representatives of India and Russia,” Sawant tweeted.

Before heading for Russia, Sawant said that he was trying to tap investment from Russia in sectors such as mining, agriculture, fishing and tourism.

Goa is one of the favourite beach tourism destinations for Russian tourists, near a lakh of whom visit the state every year.

–IANS

maya