Goa CM takes a swipe at Oppn, says he feels pity

In an apparent jibe at the Opposition, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that sometimes he feels pity because when someone can’t perform they have no option but to criticise.

Sawant was speaking at a program to mark the completion of one year of his government.

“The state is progressing and very good work is being done. However, a small section of society is criticising. They were criticising earlier too,” he stated.

He said that people have dismissed such criticism and given them the opportunity to form the government. “Even Independents supported us and under the leadership of Digambar Kamat eight MLAs (of the Congress) joined us. Thus we have become strong,” he claimed.

“A small section (opposition MLAs) is criticising. We are not worried about it. We will keep working in the interest of the state. Sometimes I feel pity, because when one person (opposition) can’t perform they have no option than to criticise. I have faith in my colleagues and party leaders,” Sawant added.

“Under the Swayampurna Goa Flagship program, we are focusing on 10 key points such as housing for all, sanitation for all, social security,” he stated.

Sawant said that with the installation of 551 CCTV cameras across the state, the government was able to control crime.

“Our government has launched Pink Force, tourist police and modernisation of the police force which has helped to maintain law and order. The renovation of Saptakoteshwar temple has helped to boost spiritual tourism,” he added.

Praising his cabinet ministers, Sawant said “as we are all together we are able to complete various projects at a good pace.”

