After locking horns with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of the February 14 Assembly polls, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday took on the Aam Aadmi Party co-founder over granting of tax-free status to Vivek Agnihotri-directed Bollywood film ‘The Kashmir Files’.

A day after the Delhi Chief Minister snubbed demands to declare the film tax free in the national capital, his Goa counterpart said that the rejection to declare the film tax-free was an insult to the victims of terrorism in Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, Sawant said: “Kejriwal’s statement is inhumane and and an insult to those who faced the atrocities at the hands of terrorists in Kashmir.”

“While Kejriwal’s government in the past waived of tax for several Bollywood films, he refuses to do the same for #KashmirFiles and goes a step ahead by mocking and laughing at the film which brings to light the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide,” he added.

Sawant had announced a tax free status to the film in Goa last week, after attending a special screening of the Anupam Kher-starrer.

However, this is not the first time that the two Chief Ministers have sparred on Twitter. They also had a running feud on social media in the run up to the recently concluded Assembly polls over declaration of pre-election sops.

20220325-132604