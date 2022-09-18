INDIA

Goa CM to meet PM along with eight MLAs who switched to BJP

NewsWire
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with eight MLAs, who recently switched to the BJP from the Congress, will leave for Delhi later on Sunday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior saffron party leaders.

On September 14, former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes had jumped ship from the Congress to the BJP.

Sawant on Sunday attended a coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after which he told mediapersons that he will be leaving for Delhi later on Sunday.

“All the eight new joinees and the state BJP President (Sadanand Tanavade) are also going to Delhi with me. We will meet the Prime Minister and also will try to meet Home Minister Amit Shah,” Sawant said.

He added that the meeting with Prime Minister Modi has already been fixed, while the meeting with Amit Shah is yet to be finalised.

When asked whether a Cabinet reshuffle will take place after the meeting with the Prime Minister, Sawant said there are no such plans.

The BJP had 20 MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly, which has now gone up to 28 after recent joinings. The BJP also has the support of two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs and three Independent members. Hence, the total strength of BJP+allies has gone up to 33 now, while the Congress has been reduced to just three MLAs.

20220918-165803

