Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that he will present the budget on Wednesday (March 29).

“We are preparing the budget and it will be presented tomorrow,” Sawant told reporters.

Earlier, he had said that the financial year’s budget will be all-inclusive based on ‘Swayampurna Goa’, which would focus on reaching schemes to the last mile.

“My government has set the target of availing maximum benefit out of Centrally sponsored schemes. The state will carry out schemes on priority areas like education, healthcare, sanitation, tribal welfare, etc. The Budget will be realistic and futuristic.”

Last year, soon after the swearing-in of his second government, Sawant had presented a budget focusing on revival of mining and fostering the economy with no new taxes.

He had presented a budget (expenditure) worth Rs 24,467.40 crore of which Rs 17,097.50 was revenue expenditure, while Rs 7369.90 was capital expenditure.

