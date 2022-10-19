INDIA

Goa CM to take up states’ issues during Chintan Shivir in Haryana

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that he will place the issues pertaining to the home department at Chintan Shivir organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on October 27-28 in Haryana.

“I will attend the Chintan Shivir for two days and will place various issues related to the Home department with the Centre,” Sawant, who also holds Home portfolio, said.

Along with him, the Chief secretary, Home Secretary, and Director General of Police will also be participating in the meeting.

According to Sawant, the two-day brainstorming session has been convened to discuss the issues and problems pertaining to states.

Sources informed that issues related to policing, public security, fire fighting and others will be discussed during the Chintan Shivir.

20221019-150001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Agreements for new STPs at Maheshtala on Ganga banks in Bengal...

    London Games torch-bearer working in Assam tea garden undecided over govt...

    Nadda inaugurates new BJP office in Gurugram

    Mamata releases Trinamool manifesto, promises 5L jobs each year