With a view to seek the support from society to upgrade the primary schools, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that under the Central government initiative ‘Vidyanjali’ one can adopt these schools and contribute for a good cause.

“Primary schools can be adopted, but we are not giving it to those who adopt it. Control will remain with the government,” Sawant said.

“In case any NGO, young professionals, retired government officers, public private sector institutions wishes to adopt schools and develop infrastructure and provide equipment by giving additional training then they can register themselves on ‘Vidyanjali’ (portal) platform or contact teachers,” Sawant said.

“Not only that, even religious institutions and banks from the vicinity can adopt government primary schools and support to upgrade,” Sawant said.

Sawant said that the government is very serious about primary education. “Only if we impart primary education in a good way, then only its good results would be seen in future,” Sawant said.

He said that the government was focusing on National Education Policy 2020. “First five years, from age 3 to 8 are very important for students, hence along with teachers parents also should work towards the progress of students,” he said.

Sources informed that in order to provide teachers to the primary schools across the state, the government has decided to recruit around 142 teachers.

