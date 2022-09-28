Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday welcomed the imposition of ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

“I welcome the step that is taken by the Central government towards securing national interest and internal security,” Sawant, who also holds the Home portfolio, said.

“I thank the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for declaring PFI and other eight organisations affiliated to it as ‘Unlawful Organisations’. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is firm, committed to protect India against divisive and anti-India forces,” Sawant further said.

Police sources said they are keeping a close watch on activities of PFI.

20220928-183004