Subsequent to incidents of water tankers transporting sewage ‘caught red-handed’ by people in south Goa, the Congress has demanded to make mandatory colour codes for water tankers in the coastal state.

Congress delegation led by Goa party President Amit Patkar on Friday called upon Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and discussed the issue of potable water supplied through sewage tankers.

“We have discussed this issue with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, he was shocked to know about this. This is like total collapse of administration. Ministers are not working and hence we were forced to meet him (Sawant) and bring the issue to his notice,” Patkar said.

“We have told him (Chief Minister) to check the quality of water while the tankers are filled and also to make mandatory colour code for water tankers,” he added.

“There are fuel tankers and others moving in the state. They all should be under one system of colour coding. The Chief Minister has assured us to make it mandatory,” Patkar said.

In the last week of April, Congress had served two-weeks ultimatum to the BJP government to enquire and act on the issue of water tankers transporting sewage, failing which they will protest.

Goa Congress President said that the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) is shying away from responsibility of checking incidents of sewage being transported in water tankers.

“We appeal to people, restaurant owners, eateries to be vigilant and check water quality supplied through tankers. People should know whether tea they are having in restaurants is made of contaminated water,” Patkar added.

“Incidents of water tankers carrying sewage were caught red-handed by people. But the FDA is shying away from their responsibilities. It is surprising that officers clearly admitted that their department is not aware of such incidents. This exposes that the BJP government under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane are playing with the lives of the people,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of the FDA to check whether people are getting hygienic and clean potable water. We appeal to citizens to remain alert and check the quality of water supplied to them,” Patkar added.

Congress Media Cell Chairman Amarnath Panjikar said that they have brought the seriousness of this issue to the Chief Minister.

“We have a hope that he (Chief Minister) will stop such practices and help people of Goa to drink clean water by taking measures,” Panjikar added.

20230512-212602

