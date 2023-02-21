The Leader of Opposition in Goa Yuri Alemao on Tuesday slammed BJP government for not issuing notification of ‘Staff Selection Commission’, promised by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“Youths were promised by the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on November 8, 2022 that all government recruitments shall be done through Staff Selection Commission from January 2023. Today we are in February 2023. There was no mention about the recruitment process in today’s cabinet meeting. This exposes that he is not keeping up with his own commitment,” Alemao said.

The Congress leader questioned why BJP government is reluctant to issue the notification to bring all the government recruitments under Staff Selection Commission.

He said that NITI Aayog headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exposed in its report that the unemployment rate in Goa is highest in the Country.

“Even the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) in its latest report has stated that the unemployment rate in January 2023 is 16 per cent which is double of the national average,” Alemao said.

“It is loud and clear that the government wants to continue with the corrupt practices and sell the jobs,” he said.

Last year on November 8, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that henceforth 100 per cent recruitment will take place through the Staff Selection Commission.

He had come under criticism over the alleged job scam in the Public Works Department and Home Department during his last term.

BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate, now a Labour and Employment Minister, ahead of assembly election 2022 had alleged that jobs in PWD were sold for Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh. However then PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar had denied allegations levelled by fellow BJP MLA.

Congress had attacked BJP government over the issue and had demanded investigation. Congress during the election campaign had made the ‘job scam’ as a major issue and had urged youths not to fall prey to such alleged job scam.

“MLAs and ministers can’t give jobs. It was the wrong concept in Goa as of now, candidates used to go to MLAs home (to seek Govt job), but henceforth those who want a job they should apply directly to the Staff Selection Commission,” Sawant had said.

