The Congress in Goa will distribute letters written by its leader Rahul Gandhi which mention that the party will provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 if it comes back to power in the coastal state in 2024.

The Congress launched the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ programme in the capital city of Panaji, which is a follow-up and further programme to the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

This programme will continue for the next two months and cover all 40 constituencies of the coastal state.

According to the Congress leaders, they will cover each and every village in Goa, spreading the message of Rahul Gandhi to fight against communal forces, divisive forces, policies affecting the future of the country.

“The main focus of this program is to distribute letters from Rahul Gandhi to the people of Goa and also the ‘chargesheet’ on BJP,” Amit Patkar, chief of Congress in Goa, said.

Patkar said the BJP does not believe in democracy and the Constitution. “There are many examples of this. They have changed the municipal law to satisfy their MLA,” he said.

“There is inflation in the country. Prices have skyrocketed. Hence, Rahul Gandhi in his letter promised to give an LPG cylinder at Rs 500. We will distribute this letter written by him to every house in Goa,” he said.

Patkar said that there is unemployment in the country and the BJP has failed to provide jobs.

“Today’s rate of unemployment is the highest. Never saw such in the last 45 years. Even education fees are increased thrice a time,” Patkar said.

Member of Parliament Francisco Sardinha said the Congress workers sacrificed their lives for the independence of India.

“Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is showing how the BJP is destroying the nation. The Constitution has given us rights. But today, the minorities are sidelined. This has never happened in the country. They, too, have contributed to the independence of India. They (BJP) have no right to sideline anyone,” he said.

Lambasting the BJP government on the price rise, he said the prices of LPG cylinders, petrol and diesel were hiked by this government.

“GST is levied on medicines and other products to garner money. People are suffering due to this and the BJP is saying they are making progress. A good government always takes care of people and also of progress,” he said.

“If the nation has to progress, one should not fight over religion and caste,” he said, adding one should respect humanity.

He also said while the Congress had maintained unity in the country, the BJP had divided the people.

