Goa Cong to launch ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra’ from March 4

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) will launch the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra on March 4.

GPCC president Amit Patkar said the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra is an attempt to reach out to people who are suffering from inflation, unemployment, and price rise.

“We will present a chargesheet against the BJP government that has failed in almost all its promises. The Congress would launch Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra across the state starting March 4,” Patkar said.

He said that the main intention of the ‘Haath Se Haath Se Jodo’ yatra was to take the message of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to every household in the country.

He said that through the ‘Haath Se Haath Se Jodo’ campaign, the Congress party has been “exposing the failures of the BJP government at the Centre and in Goa”.

Patkar said that the ‘Haath Se Haath Se Jodo’ would be conducted in all assembly constituencies in Goa, and the Congress workers would meet every family to explain how they were deceived by the Narendra Modi and Pramod Sawant-led governments.

20230302-202803

