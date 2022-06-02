INDIA

Goa Congress condemns ED notice to Sonia Gandhi

Congress leaders in Goa on Thursday condemned BJP government at the Centre for serving notice by the Enforcement Directorate (in the National Herald case) to Sonia Gandhi.

“Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has resolved to condemn the politically motivated action of the Modi government to send Enforcement Directorate’s notice to Sonia Gandhi. It has used government machinery for political vendetta. This has been done to divert the issues grappling with the nation,” Shrinivas Khalap, GPCC secretary said addressing a press conference after concluding of ‘Nava Sankalp Shivir’.

Khalap said that they have set a target of winning 27 seats in the 2027 assembly election and winning both seats of Losabha in 2024.

The Congress, in the February 2022 assembly election, had won mere 11 seats, while its ally partner Goa Forward Party had won a single seat.

