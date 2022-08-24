HEALTHINDIA

Goa Congress leader demands fair probe into Sonali Phogat’s death

Goa Congress leader and former secretary of AICC, Girish Chodankar, on Wednesday demanded a fair probe into the death of BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat, stating that Goa ministers should not pressurise the doctors to compromise the autopsy report.

Social media influencer, actor and Haryana BJP leader Phogat (42) reportedly died of cardiac arrest here on Tuesday morning.

“I strongly demand a fair probe into Sonali Phogat’s death case. Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Viswajit Rane shouldn’t pressurise the doctors of Goa Medical College to compromise the autopsy report as her family members also suspect foul play,” said Chodankar, who’s also a former president of Goa Congress.

He said the state government should give a free hand to the police and doctors for a fair probe.

“We must give a clear signal to the tourists visiting Goa about their safety so that our tourism industry does not suffer,” Chodankar said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said on Wednesday afternoon that the state police are thoroughly investigating the death Phogat.

“But prima facie, cardiac arrest appears to be the cause of death,” Sawant had said.

According to Goa police, Phogat felt uneasy on Monday night following which she was taken to the hospital at around 8 am on Tuesday, where she was declared brought dead.

