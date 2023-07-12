The Goa unit of Congress on Wednesday observed a day-long ‘Maun Satyagraha’ (silent protest) at the Azad Maidan here against the Gujarat High Court’s order upholding Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case over the use of the ‘Modi’ surname.

The leaders wore black bands on their mouths to symbolically convey that freedom of speech has been stifled in the country by the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Amit Patkar said that ‘Maun Satyagraha’ is being staged across the country in support of Rahul Gandhi.

“The BJP government has murdered democracy in the country. This became clear after they hatched a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi and disqualified him from the Parliament as he was exposing the deeds of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government,” Patkar claimed.

“Congress workers are holding the silent protest against this oppressive attitude of the government. Rahul Gandhi is working in the interest of the common man and hence people hailed him during his Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he added.

Patkar also said that nothing good is happening in the BJP regime.

“In Goa, when Congress MLAs tried to corner the government, BJP robbed our MLAs by purchasing them like commodities and also by putting pressure on them using central agencies like the ED and the CBI. This is the modus operandi the BJP is using to remain in power,” Patkar said.

Aldona MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira said that an assault on Rahul Gandhi is an assault on democracy.

“Rahulji is a true leader of the poorest of the poor, who is genuinely concerned about the common citizens of the country. Together we will fight to restore true democratic values as enshrined in our Constitution,” he said.

