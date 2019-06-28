Goa Congress President resigns on ‘moral’ grounds

Panaji, June 28 (IANS) Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar on Friday tendered his resignation claiming the party’s national President Rahul Gandhi’s “firm decision not to withdraw his resignation” made it a moral binding on him to step down too, following the party’s poor showing in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“The firm decision of @RahulGandhi ji to not withdraw his resignation as @INCIndia president morally does not permit me to continue. The defeat is our collective responsibility, hence I hereby tender my resignation forthwith as @INCGoa president,” Chodankar tweeted.

While the Congress received a drubbing in the recently concluded general elections, in Goa the party won one out of the two Lok Sabha seats, while winning only one out of the four state Assembly bypolls, which were also held simultaneously.

Chodankar’s tenure also saw two MLAs quit the party and join the BJP in 2018.

