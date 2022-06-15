INDIA

Goa Congress slams BJP for detaining party leaders

The Goa unit of Congress condemns the BJP for detaining its leaders and placing them under house arrest in the national capital over the National Herald issue, state Congress chief Amit Patkar said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Patkar said that it was an undemocratic approach on the part of Delhi Police to enter the Congress headquarters in the national capital and resort to lathi charge on party workers.

“We condemn the BJP’s act of politicising the National Herald case, which has no basis, and also for detaining our leaders and manhandling them,” Patkar said.

He added that as part of a nationwide march, the Congress will stage a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan in Panaji on Thursday morning.

“Our leader Deepender Hooda has been placed under house arrest, while Sachin Pilot and others were detained while protesting,” Patkar said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should explain the Centre’s undemocratic approach. They should focus on the burning issues facing the nation,” he said.

Patkar also said that BJP has levelled false allegations against the Gandhi family and there is no basis for the National Herald case.

