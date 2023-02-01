A Goa court in its three different orders has directed the Crime Branch of the police to release a large quantity of rice and wheat that were seized during raids conducted in November.

The Crime Branch of Goa Police claimed that they had seized food grains stolen from godowns of the Civil Supply Department. However, Civil Supply Minister Ravi Naik later clarified that there was no ‘mismatch’ in their storage and supply.

The police had seized 754 rice bags and 253 bags (50 kg each) containing wheat from three places, valued at Rs 7,52,000. Three cases were filed by the police in this connection.

Civil Supply Director Gopal Parsekar said that they had sought a report of stock from all 11 godowns in the state, which suggested that there was no mismatch in the records of storage and supply.

Judicial Magistrate First Class in Ponda after hearing applicant Sachin Naik and respondents (Crime Branch and State) ordered to release the seizure on conditions laid down by it.

Naik stated that the application had been filed for the release of rice and wheat which are perishable items.

The Crime Branch had arrested five individuals identified as — Hazrat Sayyed, Vinay Kumar Gudimani, Prakash Korishetter, Tausif Mulla and Ramkumar.

However, two accused persons — Sachin Naik and Virendra Mardholkar were granted anticipatory bail.

