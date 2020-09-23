Canindia News

Goa court grants bail to Poonam Pandey’s husband

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE013

Mumbai-based filmmaker Sam Ahmed Bombay (46), who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting and assaulting his wife actress Poonam Pandey (29) following a “personal dispute” was on Wednesday released on conditional bail by a trial court.

Sam Bombay, who was been booked under Sections 353 (causing hurt), 353 (insult) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, has been directed by the court to report before the investigating officer at the Canacona police station in South Goa for four days and cooperate with the investigation.

Pandey is a social media influencer and has also acted in Bollywood films like ‘Nasha’, ‘The Journey of Karma’, and ‘Malini and Co’. She had married Sam Bombay last month.

Bombay was arrested after the police conducted enquiries at the South Goa hotel, where the assault allegedly took place.

In a statement, Goa Police said that the investigating officer had also requisitioned for CCTV footage of the incident.

