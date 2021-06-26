The front wheel of the locomotive hauling the Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani Superfast Special derailed while it zoomed through a tunnel in Ratnagiri, officials said here on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 4.15 a.m. as the train sped between Ukshi and Bhoke stations in the Karbude Tunnel on the Konkan Railway route.

The mishap occurred owing to a boulder crash in the tunnel, but there were no injuries to any of the passengers sleeping in the train, according to the officials.

A KRC official spokesperson said that an accident relief van with re-railing equipment which left from Ratnagiri early on Saturday reached the accident site along with senior officials to ensure early clearance of the blocked coastal rail route route.

After massive efforts of nearly four hours, the derailed locomotive was re-railed, the tracks certified as fit and the Delhi-Goa Rajdhani Superfast Special cleared the line.

Later, normal train traffic was restored on the route around 10.27 a.m., nearly 6 hours after the mishap, said the spokesperson.

