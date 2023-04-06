INDIA

Goa disposes of 101 kg drugs in four years

The Drug Disposal Committee of Goa Police in the last four years has disposed of 101.993 kgs of narcotics, after the final disposal of the cases by the court.

As per official records, the disposed drugs include charas, ganja, LSD, cocaine, ecstasy tablets, MDMA powder, heroin, brown sugar and opium.

The Goa government had formed the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Disposal Committee for disposal of seized narcotic drugs by the police department in 2010.

The methodology adopted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Goa is screening of consumers followed by medical examination through blood sample and Urine sample.

“There is no specific time frame for the destruction of drugs. After the final disposal of the case by the court, the concerned court passes the order for disposal of seized narcotic drugs. Accordingly, the drugs are disposed as per the Notification of Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, New Delhi and the Committee after verifying the drugs, destroys in the incinerator at Goa Medical College at Bambolim and Biotic Waste Solution plant at Kundaim,” sources said.

According to official records, 168 cases in 2017, 222 cases in 2018, 219 cases in 2019, 148 cases in 2020, 121 cases in 2021, 154 cases in 2022 and in the last three months 48 have been registered under the NDPS Act.

Though it is generally believed that drugs came to Goa with the hippies six decades ago, now the involvement of locals has given a boost to this illegal trade. The police are facing a challenge to crackdown on it and break the chains of suppliers.

Goa is increasingly known as a narco-tourism hotspot and many arrive in the coastal state with the intention of ‘trade’ and ‘consumption’. In 2020, the BJP government in Goa was reportedly considering legalising the cultivation of marijuana or cannabis for medicinal purposes. However, after facing opposition the plan was dropped.

