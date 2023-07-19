INDIA

‘Goa doesn’t want such riff-raff tourists’, says MLA after topless woman spotted driving car

Referring to a purported viral video in which a topless woman could be seen driving a car on the famous Parra Road in North Goa, Congress MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira said on Wednesday that the coastal state doesn’t want such riff-raff tourists. 

Speaking on the second day of the Monsoon Session of Assembly, Ferreira said that such acts should not be allowed in Goa.

Parra Road with coconut trees on both sides is famous as several TV series have been shot here.

“I saw a video where a woman could be seen driving topless on the famous Parra Road, where tourists stop to click photos. Do we want such kind of tourists? We should not allow any such act by the tourists. We don’t want such riff-raff tourists. We need quality tourism. If we allow ‘such’ tourists, quality tourists will go away,” Ferreira said.

He also said that such stunts while driving should not be welcomed.

In recent times, the Goa police have taken action against many persons performing stunts on the roads with their vehicles.

