Goa Environmental Film Festival to open with ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

The first edition of ‘Goa Environmental Film Festival’ (GEFF) will begin from June 3, with Oscar winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, state Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral said that more than 50 films will be screened during the three-day event at Maquinezes Palace in the capital city.

He said that GEFF has been organised on the sidelines of G20 meetings taking place in Goa, however, it will be an annual event from this year.

Cabral informed that films from Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Finland, Ireland, Oman, Portugal, Russia, Spain and other countries will be screened during the film festival.

“Film festival will open with ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and close with the Spanish film ‘Alcarass’,” Cabral said.

He said that various aspects of protecting the environment could be learnt by watching these films. “Hence I appeal to the student community and general public to watch these films by participating in film festival,” he said.

Cabral said that response for the entries of film is very good and it will help people to understand the environmental aspects. “Goan filmmakers will also be part of this festival and local films will be screened,” Cabral said.

He said that the quality films will be screened during the film festival. The logo of the film festival was launched by Cabral.

