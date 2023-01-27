INDIA

Goa Ex-Minister likens Karnataka to ‘Duryodhan’ over Mhadei diversion

NewsWire
0
0

Raising strong objection to Karnataka Chief minister’s remark on Mhadei diversion issue, Goa’s former Water Resources Minister and BJP leader Dayanand Mandrekar on Friday compared the neighbouring state to ‘Duryodhan’, who had refused to give even a tip of land to his brothers.

“When I was a Minister for five years, we fought to protect the Mhadei river. Many people who were concerned about the issue used to meet me. At that time such ‘Dadagiri’ (intimidating behaviour of Karnataka) was not there,” he said during the Goa Legislative Forum meeting over Mhadei.

“I have read statements of the Karnataka Chief Minister in newspapers. We are neighbours. Even if neighbours are bad, we should not become enemies. Because you never know what problem we could face in the future and neighbours could come to your rescue. We should live peacefully with each other,” he further said.

“But the way they (Karnataka leaders) speak it is like Duryodhan of ‘Satyayuga’ who was doing ‘dadagiri’ and determined not to give even a tip of land to others,” he said.

“Karnataka is doing such Dadagiri,” Mandrekar said.

“How this can happen now, we are into democracy. We have all rights. Not only elected representatives, but even the common man has all rights to fight against injustice. This is a serious issue. Natural flow of water can’t be diverted,” he said.

Karnataka, he said, may be a big state in terms of population, but can’t do injustice to Goa. “Here one crore tourists visit every year. From where will we provide them water (if Mhadei water is diverted),” he questioned.

He said that Karnataka has fought for water not only with Goa, but also with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. “Our wildlife will suffer along with people if water is diverted. The Government should not delay in taking legal recourse. We should protect Mhadei and also take measures to stop rain water flowing to the Arabian sea,” he suggested.

Water level of dams in Goa drops during March and April forcing authorities to pull water from mining pits. “Government should take responsibility to save our natural resources,” he said.

20230127-153403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 arrested with arms and ammunition in Kashmir

    Shut wing or even school if Covid case reported: Delhi govt...

    Dubbing for Vijay Antony-starrer ‘Ratham’ begins

    K’taka hijab row: 58 college students suspended