The Goa government on Saturday extended the Covid-19 curfew till June 28.

Fish markets and stores in malls, barring some exceptions, will remain open in the next phase of the state level curfew which begins from Monday for a period of seven days.

“State level curfew will be extended till 7 am, June 28, 2021. Shops in shopping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 am and 3 pm. Fish market may also open,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

The state level curfew had been first imposed on May 9, in wake of a surge of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the state.

The curfew was later extended periodically on five occasions, since its imposition.

