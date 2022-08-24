INDIA

Goa extends its shack policy for coming tourism season

NewsWire
0
0

With a view to cater to the requirements of tourists before the tourism season gets underway in the coastal state, the Goa Cabinet on Wednesday extended the ‘Tourism Shack Policy’.

Addressing a press conference after a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the Tourism Shack Policy 2019-2022 has been extended to help erect temporary structures, beach shacks, decks, umbrellas and huts for the 2022-23 tourist season.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said that before the tourism season starts, the state will be ready to cater to the requirements of the tourists in terms of the shack policy.

“The shack policy was coming to an end this year. Since the stakeholders could do business only for one year as two years got wasted due to the Covid pandemic, there was demand to extend the shack policy for at least two more years,” Khaunte said.

“After discussing (the issue) with the Chief Minister, we decided to extend the policy on the same terms and conditions for one year on compassionate grounds. This will help the stakeholders who had already made investments but could not do business due to Covid,” Khaunte said.

20220825-000003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab CM meets slain singer Moosewala’s parents, expresses grief

    PM Modi chairs Niti Aayog meeting, Nitish & KCR absent

    Programme launched to develop family-friendly neighbourhoods

    Over 53L farmers received Rs 1,272 Cr under KALIA scheme in...