Goa Forward Party President and MLA Vijai Sardesai has questioned Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that why did he ask the police to go slow in the case of death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat in the initial stage.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Sardesai also sought to know from Sawant if he had received phone calls from ‘high profile’ politicians from Haryana.

Sardesai, addressing a press conference here, demanded that the Chief Minister Sawant should step down as Home Minister.

“Why did the Chief Minister ask the Police to go slow in the matter in the initial stage? Did he receive phone calls from high profile politicians from Haryana? Did the CM try to protect some high profile politician from Haryana and was that the reason her death was termed as cardiac arrest,” Sardesai questioned.

He said that the Chief Minister should answer these questions.

Sardesai said that as per the CCTV footage Sonali Phogat was in Curlie’s restaurant till early morning at around 4.27 a.m. of August 23.

“Around 8 a.m. (on August 23) there was breaking news on the national media about her death, that she was brought dead to hospital. Later, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that he had learnt that it was a cardiac arrest. How did CM come to this conclusion?” Sardesai questioned and added that again on August 24, Chief Minister reiterated that it was a cardiac arrest.

“The CM should come clean on this episode of cardiac arrest,” Sardesai said adding senior BJP leaders are quiet on this issue.

