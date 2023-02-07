INDIALIFESTYLE

Goa Forward slams Chief Minister over unemployment rate

Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai has once again raked up the issue of unemployment in the state, which according to him stood at 16.2 per cent in January.

Sardesai said that according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Goa’s unemployment rate for January is 16.2 per cent, twice of the national average.

“Do your Job Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. According to CMIE Goa’s unemployment rate for January is 16.2 per cent, twice the national average. The Government’s betrayal of youth with false promises continues. If you can’t generate jobs for youths of Goa then why should you keep your job?” Sardesai questioned.

Before the assembly election held in February 2022, BJP leaders during the campaign had promised to create jobs.

Earlier in December, Sardesai had said that figures given by CMIE over unemployment had exposed the state government, which needs to bring policies benefiting local youths.

Goa’s unemployment rate in November 2022 was 13.6 per cent, while India’s rate stood at 8.1 per cent then.

He said that CMIE is an economic think tank, which comes out with figures of unemployment every month.

The opposition parties in Goa have criticised the Central government over budget saying that there was nothing for unemployed youths.

