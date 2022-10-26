Goa has got two bulletproof vehicles, which will be utilised for VVIPs and VIPs visiting the state.

“We have launched two bullet resistance vehicles. Earlier, whenever VVIPs used to come (in Goa) we used to hire these vehicles from other states. In 2019, we purchased two vehicles which were sent for bulletproofing process. As the process is completed, we have now handed it over to the protocol department,” Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said here.

With this new development, the Chief Minister said that now whenever VIPS and VVIPS visit the state, the government will not need to depend on other states.

“Now, protocol department can use these vehicles for VVIPs,” he said.

Many VVIPs and VIPs visit the coastal state during the government programmes, Christmas and New Year. During that time, the coastal state government used to hire bulletproof vehicles from neighbouring states.

