INDIA

Goa Governor extends wishes on Onam

Goa Governor, P. S Sreedharan Pillai has extended his greetings and warm wishes to the people of Goa, particularly the brethren from Kerala, on the auspicious festive occasion of Onam.

“Onam is the biggest harvest festival in Kerala and it is celebrated all over the country as a national festival, irrespective of caste, religion and community. It is a celebration of the culture and tradition of Kerala and marked by great enthusiasm and gaiety,” he said.

Pillai said that it is a 10 days colourful festival to mark the homecoming of legendary king Mahabali and famous for its intricately painted Pookalam, delicious Onasadhya, the stunning Snake Boat race, and unique Kaikottikali dance.

“Festivals like Onam while enriching the diverse cultural landscape of our country help to renew goodwill, friendship and foster a feeling of togetherness among the people reflecting the strength of unity in diversity of our country.

“May this auspicious occasion of Onam celebration bring renewed joy, peace and prosperity to the people of Goa,” the Governor said.

20220907-182602

