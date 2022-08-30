Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday announced the appointment of former judge of Bombay High Court, Justice (retd) V.K. Jadhav as the commissioner of inquiry commission to conduct probe into the land grabbing cases.

“Under the commissions of inquiry act 1952, we have appointed Justice V.K. Jadhav, former judge of Bombay High Court, as commissioner of the inquiry Commission in land grabbing,” Sawant said.

He said the government is very serious about the land grabbing cases and to dispose them at the earliest, a commission has been set up.

“Whatever has to be investigated further in these cases, the commissioner will conduct it. Whoever is involved in land grabbing, inquiry will be done in all matters,” Sawant said.

He said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has registered 111 cases of land grabbing and has arrested 15 people, including government officials.

He said that the inquiry commission will deliver judgment within four months. “It will be time bound. This decision is in the interest of the people.”

“Some feel that the accused are out on bail and they are freed, but they will not be. They, along with government officers involved in land grabbing will go behind bars under different sections,” Sawant had earlier said.

“All cases (no man’s land) will be dealt by commission. If no claimants come forward, then it will go to the government. People can directly claim their right by producing relevant documents and get back their land. There will be no need to approach civil court,” he had said.

The SIT headed by Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan was formed in July to deal with complaints from the people in connection with illegal land grabbing and conversion cases.

“The land of Goa and the interest of Goans will be protected at any cost. We have come across some cases of such illegal land transfers, hence we have constituted the team to take swift action in such matters,” the Chief Minister had said.

