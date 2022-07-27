Hitting out at Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over his statement that even law graduates apply for post of clerk, AAP on Wednesday said that such a situation has arisen as the government has failed to create employment in respective areas.

“It is painful to see that candidates who have passed Engineering, LLM apply for clerk’s job (in government departments). They should make a career in their profession as there are many opportunities in their respective areas,” Chief Minister Sawant had said on July 24.

Addressing a press conference, Amit Palekar, President of AAP Goa unit said that BJP government has failed in all aspects.

“When he (Sawant) says that for the post of peon, law graduates have applied, this means he has failed to give proper opportunities to them. That is why they are forced to take job of peon,” Amit Palekar said.

He said that government has failed to create employment for professionals.

Palekar said that 67 per cent voters who voted against the ruling (BJP), should come together to save Goa. “It is time that every Goan should come together to decide interest of Goa,” he said.

He said that AAP Goa unit will raise all issues to protect identity of the state. “We will take all issues grappled with state, be it roads or economical condition of the state,” he said.

20220727-150605