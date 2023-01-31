INDIA

Goa govt fooling people: Ex-state RSS chief on Mhadei dispute

NewsWire
0
0

Former Chief of RSS’ Goa unit Subhash Velingkar said on Tuesday that the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Mhadei dispute “is a fact” and the state government “is fooling people over the issue”.

“Amit Shah cannot lie. The Goa government is involved in it. The person who is on a responsible chair will not make irresponsible statements. Hence, whatever Amit Shah has said is serious and true,” Velingkar said while reacting to Shah’s remark after the Central Water Commission’s approval to Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the disputed Kalsa-Banduri dam.

“Amit Shah has said the truth. The Goa BJP government is a traditional liar. They want to fool the people,” he said.

Velingkar said that all 40 MLAs and MPs should have resigned and create a constitutional crisis. “But they don’t want to do it. Because they (Goa BJP) want to fool the people all the time.”

Shah, during a rally in Karnataka’s Belagavi on Saturday, said: “Sonia Gandhi during a speech in Goa in the year 2007 said that the Congress government will not allow Mhadei water diversion to Karnataka. In 2022, Congress in their manifesto stated that Karnataka will not get a single drop of water from Mhadei. Today, I am here to tell you that the BJP at the Centre has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei and allowed the diversion of Mhadei to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts.”

20230131-204407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why terror kingpin Yasin Malik enjoyed ‘freedom of both worlds’ for...

    Persecuted Afghans finding solace in India

    Gujarat CM collapses during campaign speech, stable now

    Rookie Nayanika Sanga leads by one over Pranavi, Gaurika in 13th...