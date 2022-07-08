The Congress on Friday attacked the Sawant government on Friday for curtailing the Assembly session to two weeks.

Alleging that the BJP government in Goa has failed miserably on all fronts, the Congress here said that it does not want to face the opposition and the curtailment of the Assembly session was an endorsement of its failures.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not face the media directly and Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant and his cabinet Ministers have no guts to face the Congress MLAs. We will expose the misdeeds of the BJP government in 10 days of the session,” Deputy Congress Legislative Party leader Sankalp Amonkar said.

Congress Working President Yuri Alemao said that the government on the pretext of panchayat election has curtailed the Assembly session and has found an escape route from getting exposed.

“We will continue to be the voice of the people of Goa and grill the government,” Alemao said.

“We will bring out the fiscal mismanagement during the discussion on Budget. Our MLA’s will take constituency centric issues while speaking on the demands for various department works,” he said.

He said that the Private Member Resolution of Quepem MLA Altone D’Costa demanding scrapping of three linear projects and withdrawal of cases against the peaceful protesters will give Goans an opportunity to know who all are committed to protect the Identity of Goa. “We expect MLA’s across party lines to support the resolution,” Alemao said.

AHe said that they will also move zero hour mentions, calling attention and take every available opportunity to save the identity, environment and heritage of Goa.

“We are in consultations with various experts and stakeholders to get ourselves prepared with issues concerning the state,” he said.

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Thursday said that the monsoon session, scheduled to begin on July 11, will be curtailed to ten days on account of Panchayat elections to be held in the second week of August.

