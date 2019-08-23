Goa govt identifies 10 lakh sq.mts land for IIT campus

Panaji, Aug 30 (IANS) The Goa cabinet on Friday cleared a proposal for setting up of a permanent campus of Indian Institute of Technology – Goa, in North Goa district, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

“The cabinet has cleared the proposal to set up a campus of IIT-Goa in Guleli village panchayat in North Goa’s Sattari sub district. The campus will be set up over an area of 10 lakh sq.mts of revenue land which is owned by the state government, Sawant said.

Ever since an IIT was allotted to Goa by the Central government in 2014, the institute has been functioning from a temporary campus shared with the Goa Engineering College in Farmagudi village, in South Goa.

Two sites previously identified by the state government, in Canacona and Sanguem sub districts, for setting up of a permanent campus for IIT were scrapped, in face of protests from local resident and after pressure from the Opposition, which had alleged a land scam in shortlisting of sites for the top technology institute.

–IANS

maya/rs