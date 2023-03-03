INDIA

Goa govt invites ideas to make Budget ‘public-centric’

Ahead of the Budget session, scheduled from March 27 to 31, Goa government has invited ideas and suggestions from industrialists, students, and the public for a “public centric” Budget.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has appealed to people to send their suggestions in this regard. “People from the area of industries, students and common man can send their ideas and suggestions by March 15 to make it Public-Centric Budget. This will help us come up with new ideas,” he said.

“Last time too we had invited suggestions. I appeal to people to make their suggestions for this budget and help us to make it a good budget,” Sawant added.

The Chief Minister said that people can give suggestions in whichever area they wish. “This will help us to make a good budget,” Sawant reiterated.

Last year, soon after the swearing in of his second government, Sawant had presented a budget focusing on revival of mining and fostering the economy with no new taxes.

