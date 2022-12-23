INDIA

Goa govt orders probe into leopard death in wire snare

Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane ordered an inquiry into the death of a leopard, found trapped in a wire snare in North Goa district on Friday.

According to locals, the incident occurred near the village area of Kopordem-Sattari at the outskirts of the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in Sattari taluka.

Sources informed that some cattle and dogs were missing from the village in the past few days and people are suspecting that they were attacked by wild animals.

Addressing reporters, Rane said that he has asked the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest to investigate the case and find out those responsible for laying traps.

“Strict action should be taken on such incidents. The practices of killing wild animals by setting traps should be stopped. Such practices can also put people in trouble, hence they should be stopped,” he said, adding people also can get trapped while they move in the areas wherever such traps are laid.

“I have told forest officers to enquire about this incident and to find out who had laid the trap, but it should be without harassing people,” Rane said.

He said that the practices of even killing wild boars using traps also should be stopped. “Even killing wild boars by using firearms should be stopped. We hear about such cases.

“People should follow the law. They should not do illegal things. I don’t want people to fall in trouble if cases are filed against them under forest acts,” he said.

In 2020, a tigress and her three cubs were found dead in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary allegedly due to poisoning.

20221223-190603

